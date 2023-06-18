Fast Food Nuggets That Aren't 100% Pure Chicken

By and large, the clear craze of the early 1990s – when clear-colored or supposedly pure products were all the rage – is little more than a bygone fad from the halcyon pre-internet days of the late 20th century. But the notion of food purity as a positive nutritional trait hasn't diminished. In fact, the push to consume whole, unprocessed, so-called pure foods has only grown since then, causing many modern consumers to scrutinize any and all menu items for impurities — including fast food chicken nuggets.

Chicken nuggets have been an American tradition since Robert Baker first created the food in a Cornell University lab in 1963. This mass-produced product is often made with other ingredients blended into the chicken during the manufacturing process. Frankly, even if you're consuming a fast food nugget or tender that tastes like pure poultry, well ... there's a reason the go-to shorthand for mystery meat is often "it tastes like chicken."

We're sure some fast food nuggets and tenders consist of unadulterated chicken meat, but we're not interested in those examples for this article. So stick with us until the end as we reveal fast food nuggets that aren't 100% pure chicken.