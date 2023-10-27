Mashed Poll Uncovers Fans' Favorite Brand Of Bread
We all want to pick the best bread from the store, but which one actually is the best? It likely comes as no surprise that everyone has a different favorite for grocery store sandwich bread, so we set out to determine which is the fan favorite overall. On October 13, we put out a YouTube poll asking Mashed fans to reveal their go-to brand for bread. The poll garnered a whopping 23,000 votes, proving that when it comes to bread, folks are very opinionated.
The poll offered five popular bread options to choose from: Dave's Killer Bread, Nature's Own, Pepperidge Farm, Sara Lee, and Wonder. Ultimately, the vote was fairly split, with no bread lagging particularly far behind or getting too far ahead. Still, Nature's Own bread ultimately took the lead with 28% of the vote. If you haven't picked up a loaf of Nature's Own bread at the grocery store lately, it may be time to give it a try — it beat out some classic bread brands.
According to the poll, all bread is good bread
It seems that Nature's Own bread is a league above the rest in the eyes of most of the folks polled. Even so, the other brands listed have their fair share of fans, as well, as do some brands that weren't listed at all. The second place award goes to the classic Wonder Bread with 22%. Dave's Killer Bread raked in 18% of the vote — as well as many praises in the comment section. It was closely followed by Sara Lee at 17% and Pepperidge Farm in last place with 15%.
The comments also included shoutouts to Orowheat, Aunt Millie's, Sunbeam, and more. And, in the words of one DIY-loving commenter, the best bread out there is "the loaf I bake myself. Super easy and a fraction [of] what I pay at the store." Ultimately, when you're looking for the best bread, to each their (nature's) own.