Mashed Poll Uncovers Fans' Favorite Brand Of Bread

We all want to pick the best bread from the store, but which one actually is the best? It likely comes as no surprise that everyone has a different favorite for grocery store sandwich bread, so we set out to determine which is the fan favorite overall. On October 13, we put out a YouTube poll asking Mashed fans to reveal their go-to brand for bread. The poll garnered a whopping 23,000 votes, proving that when it comes to bread, folks are very opinionated.

The poll offered five popular bread options to choose from: Dave's Killer Bread, Nature's Own, Pepperidge Farm, Sara Lee, and Wonder. Ultimately, the vote was fairly split, with no bread lagging particularly far behind or getting too far ahead. Still, Nature's Own bread ultimately took the lead with 28% of the vote. If you haven't picked up a loaf of Nature's Own bread at the grocery store lately, it may be time to give it a try — it beat out some classic bread brands.