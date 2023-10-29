Cooking Your Hot Dogs In A Waffle Maker Seems Unnecessary But Funny

If you ever happen to find yourself in the unlikely scenario that you have no food besides hot dogs (and, of course, their buns) and no appliances except a waffle iron, there's no need to fear: TikTok has your back. While this may sound strange to those who aren't active on social media, waffle irons are having a savory moment. The latest result? A viral TikTok that teaches people how to whip up waffle-inspired hot dogs.

The video's creator, @creativecookingcouple_nm, starts the process by placing three hot dogs into their buns and arranging them, one by one, on the open waffle iron. They then carefully add ketchup and relish into the cracks between each hot dog and its bun before closing the iron and cooking all the hot dogs together. When the batch is finished cooking, they open the waffle iron to reveal that the hot dogs have, in fact, been compressed with a waffle-like pattern. Is this a better way to cook a hot dog than more traditional methods? While that answer boils down to personal preference, this is certainly a strange way to prepare a hot dog, and perhaps that in itself makes it worth a try.