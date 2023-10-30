Here's What You Need To Know Before Buying Alcohol At Dollar General

Given that there are more than 19,000 Dollar General locations in the United States, it is very likely that there is a store just down the street from where you live. But before you rush off to the nearest one in search of a suitable six-pack of beer to take to the family barbecue, make sure you do a little digging to ensure there will be some options waiting for you when you get there. This is because not every single one of those locations is permitted to carry alcohol.

Laws regarding alcohol sales vary from location to location in the United States, so each individual Dollar General is at the mercy of the state — sometimes even the county or town — in which it resides. In Minnesota, for example, wine and liquor cannot be sold in regular retail stores; they are sold only in alcohol-specific locations and sometimes only in city-owned liquor stores. And certain counties, such as Sheridan County in Kansas or Decatur County in Georgia, are completely dry by default, meaning no alcohol can be sold within their boundaries. In these places, you obviously won't be able to snag a six-pack. Knowing the laws surrounding alcohol sales in your place of residence should give you a pretty good idea right off the bat whether or not your local Dollar General will be stocked — but you can always place a call to your surrounding location if you're unsure.