Copycat Burger King Zesty Sauce Is Packed With Ingredients

What puts the zest in Burger King's Zesty Sauce? That would be horseradish, an ingredient that was once in such short supply that the chain ran low on the condiment that typically accompanies its onion rings. While the crisis may be over, you may still wish to make the sauce at home so you can have as much as you want when you want. This is likely to be a less embarrassing option than trying to talk the cashier into giving you 20 sauce packets with a single order of onion rings.

Mashed developer Miriam Hahn, who created this copycat Zesty Sauce recipe, is herself a huge fan of horseradish. As she tells us, "I think it is one ingredient that isn't used enough." Horseradish, however, isn't the only thing going on in this sauce. It has a mayonnaise base, as many creamy sauces do, and also includes ketchup and mustard. It gets a little zing to go with the zest from vinegar and lemon juice and a hint of heat from cayenne. Rounding out this powerbomb symphony of flavors is salt, sugar, and even a tiny bit of soy sauce.