Satisfy Your Craving For Wendy's Southwest Avocado Salad With An Easy Copycat Recipe

While fast food salads may not always be the most requested or talked-about choice on any given chain's menu, many of us eat them because we actually happen to enjoy all the crunchy goodness. Wendy's, in particular, always has a great salad selection, but unfortunately one of our old favorites seems to have dropped off the menu: The Southwest Avocado Salad is nowhere to be found. Except, for some reason, in the U.K., where it's alive and well under the name Avocado Chicken Salad. If you can't afford to fly overseas just for a salad, though, the next best thing is Mashed developer Kristen Carli's Southwest Avocado Salad copycat recipe.

This salad is made with avocados and chicken, of course; plus it has cheese and bacon just like the Wendy's version. As a result, it's sufficiently hearty that Carli calls it "a complete meal." If you're of the opinion that salad alone does not a meal make, though, you could always pair it with this copycat Wendy's chili.