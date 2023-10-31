Cannelloni Vs Manicotti: What's The Difference?

There are an estimated 350 different pasta shapes in the world, giving pasta a vast fanbase that goes way beyond its Italian origins. Gathering with family around a warm bowl of spaghetti or huddling on the couch with a serving of mac and cheese is the edible equivalent of giving yourself a hug. Regardless of how amazing pasta can be, attempting to sample every pasta shape in the world would be nearly impossible. That doesn't mean you shouldn't recognize the different pasta shapes when you see them. though.

Many pastas are named for how they're shaped. For example, the word spaghetti comes from the Italian term "spago," which means string. Farfalle, or bowtie pasta, translates to "Butterfly." Some people confuse Manicotti with its cousin Cannelloni. If you've seen them on the menu at a restaurant and been unsure of what's what, you're not alone. People often use these names interchangeably, however erroneously. They're both tubes that get stuffed with various ingredients. However, they're more different than you would think, particularly when it comes to their evolution throughout history.