Broiled Sweet Chili Salmon Recipe
Whip up a weeknight dinner that's as easy as it is delicious with this broiled sweet chili salmon recipe by Catherine Brookes. This mouth-watering dish balances the bold flavors of sweet chili, zesty lime, and savory soy sauce, transforming simple salmon fillets into a succulent and flavorful meal. It's an ideal recipe for those seeking something quick yet impressive!
The star of this show here is the sweet chili sauce, with it's moreish sweetness and heat that combines perfectly with the zing of fresh lime juice and the umami notes of soy sauce. You can use store-bought chili sauce, or you can make an easy homemade version. As the salmon soaks up this delightful marinade, each bite promises a burst of vibrant flavors. The broiling method ensures a perfect caramelization on the exterior while keeping the fish tender and moist on the inside, resulting in a dish that breathes fresh life into plain old salmon.
Gather the ingredients for broiled sweet chili salmon
You'll need just five basic ingredients to make this easy recipe. The tempting sticky glaze is made with sweet chili sauce, minced garlic, soy sauce and lime juice. Once the salmon fillets have been seasoned with salt and pepper, the sauce is spooned over both before and after broiling.
Step 1: Heat the sauce
Add the sweet chili sauce, lime juice, soy sauce, and garlic to a saucepan and heat on a medium setting for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 2: Preheat broiler
Preheat the broiler to high.
Step 3: Place salmon on baking sheet
Place the salmon fillets on a baking sheet lined with foil.
Step 4: Season the salmon
Season the salmon with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 5: Add sauce
Spoon half of the sauce over the seasoned salmon.
Step 6: Broil the salmon
Place the salmon about 6 inches under the broiler and broil for 6-8 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 135 F.
Step 7: Add remaining sauce
Spoon the remaining sauce over the cooked salmon.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Garnish with fresh chopped parsley and serve with lime wedges if desired.
What should you serve with this broiled sweet chili salmon?
This broiled sweet chili salmon makes a versatile base for pairing with a range of tasty sides, to form a well-rounded and nutritious meal. To maintain the Asian-inspired theme, why not serve the salmon over a bed of fluffy jasmine rice or steamed brown rice, which will absorb the sweet and savory juices perfectly. Adding some steamed broccoli or green beans on the side is a great addition too.
For a lighter alternative, opt for quinoa or couscous. When it comes to veggies, there are plenty of other options too, such as roasted or stir-fried vegetables bok choy, asparagus, or bell peppers. These are sure to add a vibrant crunch and a burst of color to the plate!
If you're aiming for something more refreshing, a citrusy salad with segments of grapefruit or orange, mixed greens, and a light vinaigrette can perfectly balance the richness of the salmon. Whichever sides you choose, you can count on this sweet and sticky salmon to bring plenty of punchy flavor.
How should you store leftover salmon?
If you find yourself with some leftovers after enjoying this sweet chili salmon, it's easy to store and keep fresh for later. First let the salmon cool to room temperature before storing in an airtight container in the fridge. This will help it to retain moisture and remain succulent. Properly stored, it will last for up to three days in the fridge. If you're looking to extend its lifespan, consider freezing the salmon. Wrap each fillet tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil, then place it in a resealable freezer bag. Properly frozen, the salmon can maintain its quality for up to three months.
When you're ready to enjoy your leftover salmon, thaw it in the refrigerator overnight for the best results. Reheat the salmon gently in the oven or microwave before serving, and you'll soon be enjoying the same delicious flavors with the convenience of minimal prep!
- ⅓ cup sweet chili sauce
- juice of ½ lime
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 salmon fillets
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- Extra lime wedges, to serve
- Fresh chopped parsley, to serve
|Calories per Serving
|857
|Total Fat
|53.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|217.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|3.2 g
|Sodium
|1,018.4 mg
|Protein
|82.3 g