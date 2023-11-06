Broiled Sweet Chili Salmon Recipe

Whip up a weeknight dinner that's as easy as it is delicious with this broiled sweet chili salmon recipe by Catherine Brookes. This mouth-watering dish balances the bold flavors of sweet chili, zesty lime, and savory soy sauce, transforming simple salmon fillets into a succulent and flavorful meal. It's an ideal recipe for those seeking something quick yet impressive!

The star of this show here is the sweet chili sauce, with it's moreish sweetness and heat that combines perfectly with the zing of fresh lime juice and the umami notes of soy sauce. You can use store-bought chili sauce, or you can make an easy homemade version. As the salmon soaks up this delightful marinade, each bite promises a burst of vibrant flavors. The broiling method ensures a perfect caramelization on the exterior while keeping the fish tender and moist on the inside, resulting in a dish that breathes fresh life into plain old salmon.