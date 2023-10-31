DiGiorno's Thanksgiving Pizza Is A Lazy Take On Turkey Day
October isn't just for Halloween; it's a special time for pizza lovers, too. Just like last year, DiGiorno's National Pizza Month deals can help you commemorate this occasion like the 31-day-long holiday it technically is. But this year, the frozen pizza company decided to tease fans with what's to come next month, as well.
DiGiorno has been on a creative streak for a while now, as demonstrated by the cheeky limited-time pineapple pickle pizza it unveiled in September. If the newest addition is any indication, it may have some pretty innovative pizza ideas waiting in the wings. In an October 30 press release, the company revealed its first Thanksgiving pizza hybrid. It's a combination of turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and crispy onions combined with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a Detroit-style crust.
For those thinking this is something you can stock up on for the holidays, think again. The Thanksgiving Pizza is an exclusively online, limited-edition pizza, and it'll only be sold on Wednesdays beginning November 1 until November 22 (aka the day before Turkey Day). Those interested in mixing up Thanksgiving this year can purchase it at shopdigiorno.goodnes.com for $11.23 until stock runs out.
Nearly 70% of people hate traditional Thanksgiving foods
According to a survey by Instacart, 68% of Americans don't really like traditional Thanksgiving foods such as canned cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes (in casserole form or otherwise), turkey, and pumpkin pie, but they eat them anyways because it's expected of the holiday tradition.
While it would appear that DiGiorno's Thanksgiving Pizza is for all the people out there who are sick of pretending they love the same old Thanksgiving feast and have decided it's time to break out of the rut of long hours in the kitchen cooking, not everyone likes the idea of putting Thanksgiving dinner on a pizza. "Saddest Thanksgiving ever," was how one Redditor responded to KTLA's news about DiGiorno's new holiday offering. But on another Reddit thread, someone posted a photo of their own version of Thanksgiving pizza, complete with turkey, stuffing, and cranberries, and it definitely had its admirers. "That looks so good where can I get this," commented one person. It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it seems like there are definitely some hungry people out there who are going to reach for a slice of Digiorno's Thanksgiving Pizza.