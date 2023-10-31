DiGiorno's Thanksgiving Pizza Is A Lazy Take On Turkey Day

October isn't just for Halloween; it's a special time for pizza lovers, too. Just like last year, DiGiorno's National Pizza Month deals can help you commemorate this occasion like the 31-day-long holiday it technically is. But this year, the frozen pizza company decided to tease fans with what's to come next month, as well.

DiGiorno has been on a creative streak for a while now, as demonstrated by the cheeky limited-time pineapple pickle pizza it unveiled in September. If the newest addition is any indication, it may have some pretty innovative pizza ideas waiting in the wings. In an October 30 press release, the company revealed its first Thanksgiving pizza hybrid. It's a combination of turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and crispy onions combined with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a Detroit-style crust.

For those thinking this is something you can stock up on for the holidays, think again. The Thanksgiving Pizza is an exclusively online, limited-edition pizza, and it'll only be sold on Wednesdays beginning November 1 until November 22 (aka the day before Turkey Day). Those interested in mixing up Thanksgiving this year can purchase it at shopdigiorno.goodnes.com for $11.23 until stock runs out.