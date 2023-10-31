The Old Timey Origins Of Tomato Soup Cake

Tomato soup and cake probably don't seem like they go too well together, right? The former pairs impeccably with grilled cheese sandwiches, whereas the latter is commonly associated with birthday parties and weddings. In the early 20th Century, a supposedly odd concoction emerged, surprising taste buds and winning hearts across the nation. This curious creation was none other than — you guessed it — tomato soup cake.

The history of this sweet and savory dessert can be traced back to the Great Depression and World War II when many families were struck with financial adversity. While the true inventor of tomato soup cake remains unclear, it was during this time that the Campbell's Soup Company decided to take advantage of one of its bestselling products. A resourceful response to ingredient shortages, the cake ingeniously harnessed tomato soup's versatile base. The thrifty yet delicious dessert soon became a kitchen legend, finding a well-deserved spot on dining tables.

According to cookbooks from Campbell's and King Arthur Baking Company, all you need are the ingredients for a homemade spice cake (a boxed mix will do fine, too, as it also contains cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves), a can of tomato soup, margarine or butter, soda, eggs, and a little imagination. The natural acidity and emulsifying power of tomato soup add a unique depth, a subtle earthiness, and a moist crumb, yielding an unpretentious cake packed with character in every bite. The cake is also traditionally crowned with a luscious layer of chocolate or cream cheese frosting.