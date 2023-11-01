Citrus Is The Secret Ingredient That Makes Banana Bread Burst With Flavor

Banana bread is a well-loved, easy-to-make baked good. A simple, classic take on the bread is always welcome, but there are plenty of variations to choose from. From chocolate chip banana bread to the cinnamon variety, many of the twists on this sweet treat only make it even sweeter, which some may find overwhelming. Fortunately, there's one ingredient that will majorly upgrade your banana bread that you probably haven't tried before. It's all about balancing one fruity taste with another.

Citrus is a great way to add bite and balance to a sweet dish. Ripe bananas are best suited for banana bread, and the riper the banana, the sweeter it is. Especially when paired with other sweet ingredients, these bananas share a similar flavor profile with other naturally sweet flavors like honey and vanilla. Balancing flavors is an art and a science all on its own, but one easy way to balance something overly sweet is with some acidity. Consequently, a bit of juice or zest from your favorite citrus fruit is the perfect way to take your banana bread to the next level.