Breakfast Corndogs Are A Sweet And Savory Way To Start The Day
For many people, their first thought when they open their eyes in the morning is, "What's for breakfast?" While there is no technical correct answer to what you should eat first thing in the morning, a balanced breakfast should ideally include some protein and healthy fats. A savory-sweet combination like bacon and pancakes tends to be a popular choice, even if it leaves you feeling more than full. If you're craving a more interesting savory-sweet mashup, look no further than breakfast corn dogs. Unlike the traditional corn dog, breakfast corn dogs are made using — you guessed it — staple breakfast ingredients.
Breakfast corn dogs are typically made with breakfast sausage that has been coated in pancake batter and cooked until golden brown and delicious. In one viral recipe, corn dogs are cooked in a special corn dog maker, which eliminates the need for frying. Of course, just like regular corn dogs, these are served on a stick. Plus, instead of the usual ketchup or mustard, syrup is used as the dipping condiment for these breakfast corn dogs. There are no real rules when it comes to enjoying your breakfast corn dogs, as different ingredients can be added to the batter, and you can get creative with condiments.
Customize your breakfast corn dogs
One of the easiest ways to make breakfast corn dogs is by using packaged pancake mix and pre-cooked breakfast sausages. While you do have to add liquid to the batter, it saves more time on a busy morning than whipping up a batter from scratch. If you are going to use uncooked sausages, you'll want to make sure to cook them first before dipping and deep frying. Like with regular corn dogs, the sausage needs to be thoroughly covered in batter. Instead of using a glass to store the batter, try this mason jar hack for a perfectly coated corn dog.
As far as what you actually put in the pancake batter, the possibilities are endless. You can add small pieces of fresh fruit like blueberries or strawberries, or different seasonings to jazz up the plain batter. For a sweeter batter, add apple pie spice and vanilla, or for a spicy kick, add chili powder and cayenne pepper. While breakfast sausages fit the theme, you can use whatever sausage you prefer. Even vegans can enjoy breakfast corn dogs by swapping in vegan sausages. If you have a leisurely morning, you can even make your own pancake batter using your favorite pancake recipe.