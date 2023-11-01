Breakfast Corndogs Are A Sweet And Savory Way To Start The Day

For many people, their first thought when they open their eyes in the morning is, "What's for breakfast?" While there is no technical correct answer to what you should eat first thing in the morning, a balanced breakfast should ideally include some protein and healthy fats. A savory-sweet combination like bacon and pancakes tends to be a popular choice, even if it leaves you feeling more than full. If you're craving a more interesting savory-sweet mashup, look no further than breakfast corn dogs. Unlike the traditional corn dog, breakfast corn dogs are made using — you guessed it — staple breakfast ingredients.

Breakfast corn dogs are typically made with breakfast sausage that has been coated in pancake batter and cooked until golden brown and delicious. In one viral recipe, corn dogs are cooked in a special corn dog maker, which eliminates the need for frying. Of course, just like regular corn dogs, these are served on a stick. Plus, instead of the usual ketchup or mustard, syrup is used as the dipping condiment for these breakfast corn dogs. There are no real rules when it comes to enjoying your breakfast corn dogs, as different ingredients can be added to the batter, and you can get creative with condiments.