Dorm Room Cooking Holds A Special Place In TikTok's Heart

It's the ultimate challenge: How do you cook something good in a space with no burners, no oven, limited refrigeration, and minimal counter space? Throw a very limited budget into the equation and you've got yourself some dorm room cooking. It's hard not to have a soft spot for people who persist in rising to the occasion, despite the odds. While most of us are ordering takeout, a few fine folks are honing their culinary skills without the benefit of an actual syllabus or any credits on their transcript.

It makes for great videos, since there's no end to the creative solutions people have found and shared on TikTok — to immense popularity. LazyPotNoodle is one of the most striking cases: They have 1.8 million followers on TikTok, with cooking videos featuring everything from a crawfish boil and buffalo chicken mac and cheese balls to chicken shawarma and steak and fries. They create these masterpieces without a kitchen in sight, by making use of electric cooking appliances and a spectacular (and speedy) skill set.

Perhaps equally amazing is that the famously fierce Gordon Ramsay shares our sympathy for such home-away-from-home cooks. Even Ramsay has shown his respect to those worthy individuals who faced the beast that is dorm room cooking. Indeed, he actually voiced his public approval of LazyPotNoodle's filet mignon in one of his famous duets.