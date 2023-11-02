Smash Breakfast Tacos Start With A Crispy Layer Of Sausage

Everyone knows that a good day starts with a filling morning meal, but if it's a great day you're after, you're going to need to pull out the breakfast big guns. Crafted with flour tortillas and a thin layer of sausage browned to perfection, smash breakfast tacos are the perfectly crispy birria-style tacos that will surely put a little pep in your sleepy step.

Inspired by the smash burger, a Midwestern dish that achieved viral stardom in recent years, smash breakfast tacos utilize the same cooking technique that gives smash burgers their signature taste and texture. While a smash burger is made by using a spatula to press a loose mound of ground beef into a supremely thin patty, allowing the edges to caramelize, smash breakfast tacos are crafted by pressing breakfast sausage, such as chorizo into the griddle using a flour a tortilla.

Thanks to a process called the Maillard reaction, which is similar to caramelization, as the sausage beneath the tortilla begins to brown, the reducing sugars and amino acids present in the meat undergo a series of chemical reactions that trigger the release of intricate new aromas and deeper flavors. And because the sausage is pressed into a thin disk, exposing more of the meat to the hot grill, in just a matter of minutes, the thin layer of sausage develops a perfectly crispy, brown crust, adding a divine textural element.