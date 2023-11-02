Trader Joe's Festive Eggnog Is Back

The moment Halloween is over, grocery and retail stores make it clear it is time to start thinking about the future. As everyone knows, November is the official start of the holiday season, and store shelves are the first reminder. Nothing screams "festive" quite like the appearance of eggnog, and Trader Joe's rich and creamy beverages are out in full force.

Trader Joe's Regular and Light Egg Nog began appearing in stores on November 1, and customers took note, while also debating which variety was better. "I'm team regular but [to be honest] no one in my family likes eggnog except me so I buy one container/year. Might as well indulge," one fan wrote on @traderjoesobsessed's Instagram post about the find, while adding, "I did like the almond one a lot too, though."

Trader Joe's Regular Egg Nog is a very popular seasonal item, but most nog aficionados will tell you to avoid Trader Joe's Light Egg Nog. "I have had low-fat eggnog from other brands, and this is by far the worst," commented a Redditor on a Trader Joe's thread.

The brand's Almond Nog is beloved by many, and fans of the non-dairy nog were hoping it would return to stores this year. With Trader Joe's, you never can tell if something has been discontinued, but the lack of Almond Nog in Trader Joe's list of products is an ominous sign.