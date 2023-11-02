Trader Joe's Festive Eggnog Is Back
The moment Halloween is over, grocery and retail stores make it clear it is time to start thinking about the future. As everyone knows, November is the official start of the holiday season, and store shelves are the first reminder. Nothing screams "festive" quite like the appearance of eggnog, and Trader Joe's rich and creamy beverages are out in full force.
Trader Joe's Regular and Light Egg Nog began appearing in stores on November 1, and customers took note, while also debating which variety was better. "I'm team regular but [to be honest] no one in my family likes eggnog except me so I buy one container/year. Might as well indulge," one fan wrote on @traderjoesobsessed's Instagram post about the find, while adding, "I did like the almond one a lot too, though."
Trader Joe's Regular Egg Nog is a very popular seasonal item, but most nog aficionados will tell you to avoid Trader Joe's Light Egg Nog. "I have had low-fat eggnog from other brands, and this is by far the worst," commented a Redditor on a Trader Joe's thread.
The brand's Almond Nog is beloved by many, and fans of the non-dairy nog were hoping it would return to stores this year. With Trader Joe's, you never can tell if something has been discontinued, but the lack of Almond Nog in Trader Joe's list of products is an ominous sign.
Less restaurants are offering Egg Nog holiday drinks
People tend to have strong feelings about eggnog, either loving it and drinking as much as they can during the season or wondering what the draw is. Trader Joe's Egg Nog is one of the better grocery store options. "When does eggnog start happening at [Trader Joe's]?" enquired one Redditor, along with a pun, "Nog gonna lie, I'm getting antsy."
While eggnog was once a holiday staple, it's become less common in recent years. Starbucks used to always have an Egg Nog Latte in the winter months, but 2023's holiday offerings don't feature any eggnog drinks at all. "It seems like every year there is less and less eggnog," commented a Redditor. "I've noticed that too. None of the coffee shops are doing egg[nog] drinks anymore, and those are the only seasonal drinks I actually like," agreed another.
Luckily, one coffee shop hasn't completely stopped. Caribou Coffee's Egg Nog Cold Foam was a hit last year, and this year it's offering a Vanilla Oat Nog Latte. Considering Trader Joe's doesn't have a non-dairy nog option this year, Caribou's contribution should make quite a few people happy.