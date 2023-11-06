14 Delicious Add-Ins To Make Cranberry Sauce The Star Of Your Meal

No Thanksgiving is complete without cranberry sauce, and yet, the condiment often languishes uneaten at the end of the meal. You might even have a stray Tupperware of it in your fridge from last year. The bright red sauce, with its perfect balance of tartness and sweetness, provides the ideal contrast for the savory — and let's face it — dry turkey and the abundance of creamy side dishes, but they often overshadow it. Now is as good a time as any to change that.

Cranberries are a versatile fruit that can be paired with a wide range of unexpected ingredients, whether sweet, savory, spicy, or alcoholic. From citrus and spices to nuts and herbs, the possibilities are endless. By incorporating new textures and flavors, you can transform the humble cranberry sauce into a show-stopping dish that will have your guests coming back for seconds. And the best part? These simple additions are so straightforward that they won't take up precious cooking time during a holiday when you need all the hands and burners you can get. We've rounded up some of the yummiest add-ins that will not only have your guests savoring every last spoonful, but leave them wanting more. Whether you prefer a chunky, homemade sauce or the smooth, canned variety, we've got you covered. Get ready to discover the perfect balance between adventurousness and tradition that will make cranberry sauce the star of Thanksgiving.