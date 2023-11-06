Why Restaurant Bread Dipping Oil Is So Good & How To Properly Use It

What makes dining out so fantastic are all the little extras that make a meal out into a culinary experience. Sitting down, grabbing a hunk of bread, and dipping it into seasoned oil is a popular and flavorful little course. It's that mouthwatering combination of doughy bread and glistening oil that you can't get enough of. You probably don't serve it up at home too often though, especially when you're rustling up a mid-week dinner. It's super-easy to make, in theory, but somehow it always seems to taste way better when you're eating out.

What is it that chefs do to make this simple offering so unbelievably moreish? It's all about the ingredients, how it's served, and even how it's eaten. Check out why restaurant bread dipping oil is so good and how to properly use it. You might find out enough to turn this into one of your own signature servings at your next dinner party.