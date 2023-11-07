The Mashed Bros Awarded Their First-Ever Mashelin Star To This Fried Chicken Sandwich

If there's one fast food menu item to order when you're getting hangry in the drive-thru, it's a fried chicken sandwich. Every chain has its own spin on this staple, varying the condiments, toppings, bread, and style. To help you wade through all of that poultry, the Mashed Bros (Brian and Scott Wilson) set out on a mission to name the best-tasting fast food fried chicken sandwich.

The Mashed Bros looked for several qualities as they sampled chicken sandwiches. First, they assessed the chicken for outer crispiness and inner moistness. They also preferred to see shiny buns with a "glassy finish." The toppings and fixings were the final elements in their rating system. After driving to 21 different chains, the Mashed Bros awarded Raising Cane's with the first-ever Mashelin Star award, determining that this business had achieved chicken sandwich mastery, meeting all of their criteria and beyond.

The Raising Cane's sandwich was praised for its simplicity in ingredients and for featuring a substantial amount of chicken and toppings. Instead of a chicken patty or large slab of meat, this sandwich comes with three Raising Cane's chicken fingers, Cane's sauce, and lettuce on a toasted bun.