The Mashed Bros Ranked 21 Chicken Sandwiches In A Day And Somehow Survived

Have you met the Mashed Bros? Scott and Brian Wilson, who are actually siblings, are our very own homegrown answer to Adam Richman and Joey Chestnut, but the ridiculous challenges they attempt are ones they set for themselves. When last heard from, they were sampling 30 different Indiana State Fair foods in a single day, after which you might expect them to have lapsed into a months-long food coma. But did they learn their lesson? Apparently not, since here they are back again after eating and ranking 21 different chicken sandwiches to weed out what Brian calls "a boatload of nasty chicken out there masquerading as a quality sandwich." One of the ways they do this is by analyzing the meat fibers, much in the way that picky hotel guests judge their sheets by the thread count — as per Scott, "Big thick threads is when you know it's real."

To get right to the meat of things, the winner winner chicken dinner and recipient of the "Mashelin Award" was the one from Raising Canes, which Scott praised for having "so much beautiful meat." Church's and CityBird's sandwiches, though, were almost at that level. At the opposite end of the scale were White Castle, Burger King, and the biggest loser: McDonald's McCrispy. This last sandwich received the Burger Time award. What this means, the Bros explained, is that you should stick with Big Macs and skip ordering anything remotely McChicken-esque.