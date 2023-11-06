Elevate Boring Old Cranberry Sauce By Turning It Into A Festive Salad

There's plenty to argue with your family about during the holidays, but don't let it be the cranberry sauce. The Thanksgiving table isn't complete without it, but let's face it, this sauce can be one of the most divisive dishes of the season. Some will only eat it if it's homemade. Others won't touch it unless it comes from a can. If your family members have strong, opposing opinions on the best way to enjoy cranberry sauce, save the debate for another day by trying something completely off the beaten path.

Cranberry sauce makes a festive addition to your holiday salad. Cranberry salad has historically been popular around the Thanksgiving table in the South. It's similar to a jello salad from the 1960s, but holiday-themed. The salad includes various fruits and nuts paired with cranberry sauce and is encased in Jello. These salads took off when Jello came out with the first instant gelatin mix in 1897. This product helped families save money on food — they could put their leftover scraps in jello molds to preserve and repurpose them. Now, cranberry sauce can get the gelatin treatment and bring harmony to your Thanksgiving gathering.