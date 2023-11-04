Store-Bought Gravy Ranked, Worst To Best, According To Customer Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you'd rather not leave your gravy to chance and plan to go with a store-bought option, you'll want to be sure you're buying the best. With so many choices, it can be daunting. However, we've poured through customer reviews to reveal which ones are most likely to enhance any food you want to serve with it. Our list includes powdered gravy, canned gravy, and jarred gravy that comes in both small and large quantities. Some are ready to heat and serve, while others require water and a bit of cooking.

None of the gravies on our list has an average rating of less than four stars out of five. However, some tend to please more people than others. So, to rank these gravies, we looked at both their average star ratings and the percentage of customers giving them four- or five-star reviews. Where ratings were close, we considered the quality of the ingredients. Armed with our ratings, you can feel more confident that you're getting a brand and flavor of gravy that everyone's more likely to enjoy and that won't ruin your meal.