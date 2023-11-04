Perfect Copycat McDonald's Fries Require More Ingredients Than You'd Think

In a ranking of all restaurant french fries, most Mashed readers (and, we daresay, numerous other fry fans) agree: McDonald's wears the crown (sorry, Burger King). While the classic pommes frites as served up by a Parisian bistro or a hipster eatery in Highland Park may be made from nothing more than potatoes, oil, and salt (some gourmet type, no doubt), McDonald's famous fast-food fries go to show that simplest isn't always best. The chain's signature side, it would seem, involves quite a few unexpected ingredients in addition to the aforementioned trio of must-haves.

Mashed recipe re-creator Jake Vigliotti did some digging and the results were interesting, to say the least. In his words, "It's probably going to shock you when you see what you need to make a perfect copycat of McDonald's fries." For starters, it takes a grand total of eight ingredients to make a fairly accurate copycat version of McDonald's fries. Surprisingly enough, you won't need to start by peeling potatoes as Vigliotti starts with a bag of the frozen shoestring king. As he explains, "McDonald's flash freezes their fries, which means every Mickey D's cooks from frozen." For the oil, though, you'll need a blend of canola, corn, and safflower or soy, while the rest of the ingredients list gets even more wtf — ice, beef stock, soy milk, and baking powder. What in the name of Grimace is going on here?