The Biggest Mistake You Make With Lemons? Storing Them In A Bowl

If you're all about kitchen aesthetics, you may love the concept of keeping a bowlful of lemons on the counter. Not only does it add a touch of rustic Mediterranean charm, but you also get that fresh citrusy scent in the air. Which is all well and good, until the lemons dry out or grow mold, ick. What should you be doing with your lemons instead? Use the refrigerator; that's what it's there for. In fact, if you really want your lemons to last for weeks at a time, the best thing to do is to seal them in an airtight container such as a ziplock-style bag. Such a container will seal in the necessary moisture to keep your lemons nice and juicy for as long as a month or perhaps even up to a couple of months.

If you simply must have those countertop lemons, though, there are a few precautions you can take to extend their shelf life. For starters, keep your kitchen as cool as possible and also protect the lemons from sunlight by placing them away from any windows. You'll also want to wash and dry them thoroughly — too much moisture and they'll start to grow mold — and then arrange them in a single layer. That way, if one lemon goes bad it won't spoil the whole bowl. As a bonus, it'll limit the amount of lemons you can display so you'll be forced to store the rest of them in the refrigerator where they belong.