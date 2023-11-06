Canned Dunkin' Coffee Vs Bottled: Which Tastes Better?

In 2018, when Dunkin' Donuts announced it was rebranding as simply Dunkin', the idea was to promote the foods and drinks offered beyond its donuts, focusing heavily on Dunkin' coffee. Since then, Dunkin' has continued to expand its coffee offerings in store and has come up with not one, but two lines of coffee beverages outside of stores.

Dunkin' is clearly going after some of the more coffee-focused competitors, trying to place itself squarely in the prefab coffee market. The company now has two lines of bottled iced coffee: one in plastic bottles and one in cans. Bottled coffee is not new. The first appearance was UCC canned coffee, which premiered in the Japanese market in 1969. While the idea was revolutionary at the time, you can't walk down the aisle of a grocery store these days without finding a wide selection of ready-to-drink coffee products. Since Dunkin' decided that one line of iced coffee wasn't enough, we decided it was time to find out what precisely the differences were and which line offered the better coffee drink.