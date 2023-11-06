11 Hot Sauce Gift Sets To Spice Up The Holiday Season, According To Online Reviews
Finding a gift that resonates with your friend or family member can be challenging. Whether it's for a special occasion or just to show your love and appreciation, finding that special something often involves careful consideration and a lot of time. Here is the good news — if your loved one enjoys zesty food, you're in luck. The market abounds with imaginative hot sauce set options with an array of spicy and delicious flavors just waiting to be discovered.
From mild to insanely fiery, hot sauces come in various heat levels, which are measured in Scoville Heat Units (SHU). Just to give you an idea, a jalapeño pepper comes in at between 2,500 to 8,000 SHU, cayenne pepper at between 30,000 and 50,000 SHU, and the dreaded Carolina Reaper at between 1,560,000 and 2,200,000 SHU. Many hot sauce sets also come with flavored condiments for a more nuanced flavor profile. Ready to leave a fiery impression on your loved ones? Here are 11 hot sauce gift set ideas to spice up the holiday season!
How we selected products
Whether you're looking for a gift for someone who likes a little zest in their life or a seasoned chili aficionado, there's a hot sauce set out there to tingle their taste buds. If you're not sure where to start your search for the perfect holiday season gift, there's no need to despair. We are here to help!
Our hunt for the best hot sauce bundles took us to the far reaches of the internet, where we consulted countless expert and community reviews. When picking our products, we took into account a number of very important factors. Foremost among these was the flavor and heat level variety in each set.
An exceptional hot sauce bundle should offer a diverse selection of flavors and ingredients, catering to a wide range of tastes. Moreover, it should include condiments that span the entire spectrum of spiciness, from mild to fiery. Packaging and presentation have also played a role in our evaluation since the perfect foodie gift doesn't just tantalize the taste buds, but also looks appealing.
Heatonist Stay Spicy Hot Ones Season 22
For the uninitiated, "Hot Ones" is a YouTube show that sees its host Sean Evans interview celebrities as they indulge in progressively spicier wings. Those wishing to taste the same sauces that the guests are experiencing can purchase their own range of Hot Ones sauces from Heatonist, which updates its product lineup with the changing seasons.
Now in its 22nd season, the Heatonist Stay Spicy Hot Ones 10 Pack provides a fresh assortment of scorching selections to delight even the most daring spice enthusiasts. Featuring 10 Hot Ones sauces, the set comes in a Stay Spicy gift box. To cater to different preferences, the 10 bottles of sauce range in heat level from a manageable 2 out of 10 to an eye-watering 11 out of 10.
On the milder end of the scale, the Blistered Shishito & Garlic Hot Sauce from Angry Goat Pepper Co. features 5,800 SHU. For those who prefer a mouth-scorching experience, there's The Last Dab: Xperience from Hot Ones Hot Sauce, which packs a face-melting 2,693,000 SHU. Some of the middle-of-the-road options include the Spicy Sweet Passion Fruit from Pisqueya, the Whiskey Smoked Ghost from Marshall's Haute Sauce, and the Evolution Hot Sauce from Da Bomb.
The Stay Spicy Hot Ones 10 Pack – Season 22 is available on Heatonist for $120.
Red Clay Original Hot Sauce and Carolina Hot Sauces
Red Clay's Original Hot Sauce and Carolina Hot Sauces are the brand's star condiments. The gluten-free and keto-friendly duo is completely sugar, calorie, and carb-free. Additionally, both sauces are made in South Carolina from locally sourced cold-pressed and raw produce, so you can feel good about your purchase. The Original Hot Sauce combines Fresno chili peppers and French white wine vinegar, both barrel-aged to obtain maximum balance and complexity. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hot Sauce features Fresno chili peppers, Carolina Reaper peppers, and white wine vinegar for a bolder flavor. The set comes in a Red Clay gift box.
The Red Clay Original and Carolina Hot Sauces bundle has received positive feedback from online shoppers. One Amazon reviewer says that she's loved Red Clay for years, adding, "The original red clay is so delicious and [comes with] a tiny kick but the flavor is key. I tried the dual pack with the Carolina one and OMG! The Carolina also has [an] amazing flavor but [with] more of a kick. Still my favorite hot sauce. I'm forever a fan." Another happy reviewer agrees, saying, "They have such a great flavor and a kick to them! I hate when hot sauces are just hot with no flavor, but that's not what you're finding here!"
You can buy the Red Clay Original and Carolina Hot Sauces on Amazon for $14.99.
DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Making Kit
The DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Making Kit is the perfect gift for hotheads who aren't afraid of a little experimentation. More specifically, the hot sauce kit comes with chili peppers, spices, and other ingredients that let heat-seekers create condiments that align with their personal preferences.
Beautifully packaged in a cardboard box, the DIY gift set comes with all your loved one needs to embark on their hot sauce-making adventure. To start with, the collection includes chipotle, habaneros, and ancho pasilla peppers, along with one ghost pepper, apple cider vinegar, and a spice blend. It's important to note that all the peppers come in a dried form, and require pre-soaking prior to use.
In terms of accessories, the kit features three 5-ounce glass bottles, four plastic squeeze bottles, and a funnel to prevent any unintended spills. The kit also includes a pair of gloves because getting a speck of dried chili in your eye is never a pleasant experience. Last but certainly not least, the set features seven handy recipes to help you make the most out of the aforementioned ingredients.
The DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Making Kit is available on Amazon for $57.99.
Truff Original and Hotter Black Truffle Hot Sauce 2-Pack
What makes the Truff Original and Hotter Black Truffle Hot Sauce 2-Pack stand out from the hot sauce gift set pack is its unique composition. Both sauces contain black truffle essence and agave nectar, in addition to more typical hot sauce ingredients like chili peppers and red habanero powder. The Truff Hot Sauce boasts a heat rating ranging from 2,500 to 3,000 SHU while the Truff Hotter Sauce delivers a slightly spicier punch, with a rating of 5,000 to 7,000 SHU.
Packaged in chic bottles, the Truff duo has garnered over 48 million views on TikTok. The sauce's 235,000 Instagram followers are nothing to sneeze at either. Their acclaim, as noted by PepperScale, is well deserved. The online review highlights that rather than overpowering, the condiments present a well-balanced harmony of peppers and truffles. This being said, it's worth noting that the sauces are on the slightly sweeter side.
Amazon shoppers have awarded the Truff Original and Hotter Black Truffle Hot Sauce 2-Pack with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. One reviewer explains: "It's not cheap, but it is good. There's plenty of heat, but in a good, flavorful way, unlike some brands that just put fire in a bottle, and it's all about pain. This actually tastes amazing!"
As of November 2023, you can buy the Truff Original and Hotter Black Truffle Hot Sauce 2-Pack on Amazon for $34.99.
Thoughtfully Gourmet Sound the Alarm Fire Truck Hot Sauce Gift Set
Ultra cute, the Thoughtfully Gourmet Fire Truck Hot Sauce Gift Set comes packaged in a box shaped like a fire truck. The bundle includes six different condiments with varying levels of spicy goodness. So, what's included? On the milder end of the scale, there's the Ignite Chipotle Pepper Sauce, which registers at a very manageable 333 SHU. Still relatively mild, the Firehouse Cayenne Hot Sauce comes in at 607 SHU, followed by the Raging Inferno Habanero Hot Sauce and the Smoke Eater Whiskey Habanero Hot Sauce, both at 1,240 SHU. Finally, there's the Bombero Mexican Style Hot Sauce at 1,800 SHU, and the eye-watering Blaze Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce at 16,000 SHU.
At the time of writing, the Thoughtfully Gourmet Fire Truck Hot Sauce Gift Set has received an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 700 Amazon reviewers. One online shopper, who purchased the collection for her firefighter husband says: "He absolutely loved it upon opening and could not tear apart the package to try the sauces since he loved the entire overall look as a decor for [the] office. So only suggestion...maybe [create] an easier way to take [the] hot sauces out without completely destroying [the] package?"
You can buy the Thoughtfully Gourmet Fire Truck Hot Sauce Gift Set on Amazon for $29.98.
Fly By Jing Triple Threat
Masterminded by chef Jing Gao in Chengdu, China, the Fly By Jing Triple Threat is composed of the brand's three most popular offerings. The umami-rich Zhong Sauce blends elements of sweetness, tanginess, and spiciness. The Sichuan Chili Crisp is a bold sauce that's simultaneously spicy, crispy, and savory. Finally, the Mala Spice Mix combines 11 different herbs and spices, including Sichuan peppers, for an explosive and flavorful addition to dishes. All of the sauces are vegan, non-GMO, as well as gluten, preservative, and sugar-free.
According to Owen Burke from Insider, Fly By Jing's "not traditional but personal" tagline encapsulates the essence of the brand's products. Instead of adhering to conventional standards, these hot sauces are all about encouraging experimentation and allowing individuals to add their unique twist to culinary creations. An online shopper seems to agree with this view, saying, "I love the flavor and versatility of all three sauces. I especially loved mixing the Zhong sauce with the Mala Spice mix. Each sauce is full of flavor, and I'll definitely be ordering again."
Fly By Jing Triple Threat can be bought on Amazon for $34.98.
Thoughtfully Gourmet Global Hot Sauce Tour
Set off on a culinary adventure around the world with the Thoughtfully Gourmet Global Hot Sauce Tour. While the bundle's sauces are blended in the U.S., they are all inspired by different ingredients and international flavors. The Cuban Dream hot sauce, with 28,500 SHU, features aged jalapeño peppers, while the Puerto Rican hot sauce, with 14,880 SHU, showcases red habanero peppers. Both the Mexican-style hot sauce, with 7,100 SHU, and the My Outback is Burning hot sauce, with 27,500 SHU, include aged red cayenne peppers.
Standing testament to its giftability, the Thoughtfully Gourmet Global Hot Sauce Tour has received 4.4 out of 5 stars from more than 2,400 Amazon shoppers. While some reviewers have complained that the bottles lack labels (they only appear on the caps), many have praised the sauces for their variety of flavors. One happy online shopper says: "My husband loves hot sauces so this was a gift for him. He took a couple to work and kept some at home. Says they are all good, some are just better than others."
You can buy the Thoughtfully Gourmet Global Hot Sauce Tour on Amazon for $17.98.
Fuego Box Tame-to-Insane Challenge Box
Why not dare your loved one to test their taste buds with the Fuego Box Tame-to-Insane Challenge Box? Packaged in a gift box, the bundle comes with 11 bottles of hot sauce, ranging from the "mellow" to the "bowels of hell" on the spiciness scale. According to the instructions on the box, the challenge for the spiciest sauce in the bundle involves placing three drops of the condiment on the tongue. We're guessing this is after successfully conquering the "extra hot," "explosive," and "evil" heat levels. The brave souls who make it all the way to bottle number 11 will be contending with Fuego's highly volatile 100-pound reaper tincture, which comes with its own very special warning: "Eat at your own risk, you maniacs."
Most online shoppers seem pleased — as well as intrigued — with the Fuego Box Tame-to-Insane Challenge Box. One reviewer says that the set is worth its somewhat steep price, saying, "My husband loves hot sauce and it's hard to find actual spicy ones. He loves this box, he hasn't tried all of them yet. If you love spicy get this box." Another Amazon customer mirrors this sentiment, saying, "My two children and I did the challenge. The flavor was exceptional but we love the heat. None of these were too hot for us!!!"
Fuego Box Tame-to-Insane Challenge Box is available on the Fuego Box website for $124.95.
Thoughtfully Gourmet Master Hot Sauce Collection Sampler Set
With 30 sample bottles of hot sauce, the Thoughtfully Gourmet Master Hot Sauce Collection Sampler Set is bound to have your loved one occupied for weeks or even months. Just some of the flavors in the bundle include hot garlic, smoky bourbon, sweet jalapeño, extra hot cayenne, tequila lime, and every hothead's favorite ghost pepper. The sources come in different heat levels, from Garlic Herb with 5,000 SHU to Ghost Pepper with 90,400 SHU. In addition, the bottles' compact 0.7-ounce size makes the hot sauces highly portable, which means that your giftee will be able to take these little bursts of flavor wherever they go.
The Thoughtfully Gourmet Master Hot Sauce Collection Sampler Set has impressed spice enthusiasts, rating 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. One happy reviewer calls the bundle "yummy," adding, "There were so many amazing flavors! I just wish that they had bigger bottles of them to sell. Some of the hot sauces were spicy but the flavor was there! It is an amazing gift to give someone who loves hot sauce." Another shopper likes the set's versatility, saying, "Get a taste of a wide variety of hot sauces without committing to an entire bottle."
You can buy the Thoughtfully Gourmet Master Hot Sauce Collection Sampler Set on Amazon for $49.99.
The General's Hot Sauce Triple Threat
Visually, The General's Hot Sauce Triple Threat set is the bomb — literally! Packaged in grenade-shaped bottles with dog tag labels, the trio of sauces are made from American-grown peppers. Better still, the company behind the product is veteran-owned and donates a portion of its proceeds to assist troops, veterans, and their families.
The set consists of three brightly-colored sauces, each one with 86% peppers. The mildest of the trio, the Grunt Green, derives its unique earthy and tangy undertones from green cayenne peppers. The Dead Red, The General's signature product, is crafted from aged red cayenne peppers. Finally, the Shock & Awe is made with habanero peppers and delivers a spicy kick punctuated by citrusy elements and slight smokiness.
Heat seekers have enjoyed The General's Hot Sauce Triple Threat's flavor, presentation, and ethos. One Amazon reviewer, who purchased the pack as a gift for her husband, says: "I thought they were a fun design and he loves trying new sauces. After more research, I found that the company was local to my state and veteran-owned. My husband LOVED the flavors and we will definitely be purchasing again and again." Another reviewer calls the sauces "life changing," elaborating, "I was expecting the usual heat with no flavor and then being left with an inedible pile of saturated slop. Oh contraire, heat was on point and flavor to match."
The General's Hot Sauce Triple Threat is available on Amazon for $34.99.
Melinda's Habanero Hot Sauce Variety Pack
Those who like a vintage-inspired aesthetic are bound to appreciate Melinda's Habanero Hot Sauce Variety Pack. Rated at one flame, the mildest in the lineup of condiments is the bright and flavorful Habanero Garlic Pepper Sauce. Moving up the heat scale, we have the two-flame Habanero Extra Hot Pepper Sauce. At four flames, we have the 2019 Special Edition XXXX Reserve Habanero Pepper Sauce and the Habanero Mango Pepper Sauce. Finally, at the highest heat level of five flames, the Bhut Jolokia Ghost Pepper Sauce is guaranteed to leave a fiery impression on anyone daring to try it.
Melinda's Habanero Hot Sauce Variety Pack has been a hit with online shoppers, who appreciate its wide range of flavors and heat levels. One satisfied customer says that the bundle makes a great gift for any "hot sauce loving" family members, elaborating, "This is a well packaged bundle of heat and flavor. Every single one of Melinda's sauces and condiments I've tried has been so incredibly delicious. Heat with fresh flavor that is so well balanced." Another reviewer calls the sauces "brutal but delicious," adding that they are great value compared to other similar products on the market.
As of November 2023, you can buy the Melinda's Habanero Hot Sauce Variety Pack on Amazon for $19.99.