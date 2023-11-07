Costco Bagels Are Having A Moment On Reddit, For Better Or Worse

It's no secret that people shop at Costco for the amazing value. But even if they've checked the "bargain" box off their list of pros, what about the quality? Although this factor doesn't necessarily matter as much when the value is as good as Costco's, it's still something worth considering. On Reddit, for example, Costco's bagels are having a moment. One user sparked a debate with a simple question: "Costco bagels — yea or nay?" They also shouted out New Yorkers and Montrealians (both of whose cities are known for their bagels) for expert opinions.

Costco bagels can be a great bargain if you buy enough; for example, you can buy a big box of Costco bagels for only $30. How big, exactly? Try 78 bagels big. If you think that's a lot, well, you might be right. But you never know when there may be a party or work event where these might come in handy. On the single-person side of the matter, a sleeve of 12 bagels will set you back around $10. This might be cheaper than buying bagels from a local shop, but can Costco's quality back up this bargain? Some Redditors don't think so.