Costco Bagels Are Having A Moment On Reddit, For Better Or Worse
It's no secret that people shop at Costco for the amazing value. But even if they've checked the "bargain" box off their list of pros, what about the quality? Although this factor doesn't necessarily matter as much when the value is as good as Costco's, it's still something worth considering. On Reddit, for example, Costco's bagels are having a moment. One user sparked a debate with a simple question: "Costco bagels — yea or nay?" They also shouted out New Yorkers and Montrealians (both of whose cities are known for their bagels) for expert opinions.
Costco bagels can be a great bargain if you buy enough; for example, you can buy a big box of Costco bagels for only $30. How big, exactly? Try 78 bagels big. If you think that's a lot, well, you might be right. But you never know when there may be a party or work event where these might come in handy. On the single-person side of the matter, a sleeve of 12 bagels will set you back around $10. This might be cheaper than buying bagels from a local shop, but can Costco's quality back up this bargain? Some Redditors don't think so.
Reddit is unswayed by Costco's low prices
Reddit's overall consensus about Costco's bagels was to avoid them, if possible, mostly because of their breadiness. One user described them as "bread with a hole. Not a bagel," while another commented, "No chance I'm buying Costco bagels when I could get much better bagels from a local shop." This seems reasonable; if you live in New York (as this user claimed to), why bother with Costco when there's a bagel shop on practically every corner? Another factor many people mentioned was a particularly disturbing Costco bagel flaw: mold. According to Reddit users, Costco bagels will get moldy within just a few days, so don't count on longevity if you're planning to purchase them.
However, those in favor of the Costco bagel have their reasons. To counter the mold point, one user presented an easy solution: "Slice them in half, re-bag them, and then freeze. Drop them right in the toaster frozen." This method seems surefire, and slicing them in half before they freeze makes eating one days later far more convenient. Other people simply "switched to Costco Bagels because of the price," even if the bagel itself is just "decent." So, although die-hard bagel fans may not be too happy with the texture and taste of Costco's version, those who are just looking to toast up some breakfast and use up their cream cheese may be perfectly content with what the chain has to offer.