Apparently, You Can Buy A Big Box Of Costco Bagels For Only $30

For better or for worse, Costco is the land of bulk goods. Industrial-size tubs of mac and cheese? Costco has 'em. Olive oil in 208-liter barrels? Costco has those, too. Enough bagels to feed a small army? Yup, you guessed it: Costco has you covered.

Sure, you could pay about $10 for a 12-count bag of Costco bagels, but you could also pay just a little bit more for a box of 78 bagels. The bulk bagels come in plain, sesame, everything seasoning, blueberry, cinnamon, and cheese varieties, ranging in price from $20 to $35 per box.

As frequent Costco shoppers might be thinking, these bulk bagel boxes (say that 10 times fast) aren't just sitting out on the store's shelves. Rather, the warehouse store keeps them tucked away in a freezer in the bakery department. All you have to do is ask an employee for a case of them, which comes with smaller bags to separate out the 78 bagels for easier storage.