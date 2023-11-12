11 Ways To Upgrade Canned Cranberry Sauce, According To TikTok

There's one thing lots of people love to hate on the holiday meal table: cranberry sauce. Its tart flavor isn't for everyone, but others simply can't imagine a holiday meal without it. The issue becomes even more polarizing when everyone at the table begins debating whether homemade or canned cranberry sauce is better. Then, for those who prefer canned cranberry sauce, the question becomes more complicated when it's time to decide between whole or jellied.

No matter how you feel about cranberry sauce, you'll want to stick around for this guide, where we offer several ideas for upgrading canned cranberry sauce. Because we know how contentious canned cranberry sauce can be, we headed over to TikTok, where we knew we'd find some solid inspiration for enhancing it. Our search led us to several suggestions, which we're sharing with you to help you add another side dish to your holiday meal, oftentimes in a matter of mere minutes. What's more, the results will be so tasty that no one will question whether you made it yourself or got your cranberry sauce from a can.

The whole-or-jellied debate isn't a big deal here, because you can elevate either variety using these ideas, which range from adding fruit to stirring alcohol into canned cranberry sauce. One thing is for sure: Your upgraded cranberry sauce recipe is going to be one of the easiest things to make this holiday season. It might even become the family's favorite.