Fireball Fudge Is For Anyone Who Wants To Relive Their Glory Days

Fireball — or, indeed, any other type of cinnamon-flavored whiskey — is the kind of thing that, should you find yourself in possession of a bottle, you may not be entirely sure what to do with. Sure, back in your younger days, you may have been inclined to do shots of whatever was at hand, but if you've outgrown your taste for candy-flavored booze, you can instead put the stuff to better use by making actual candy out of it.

Recipe developer Christina Musgrave says of her boozy confection, "This fudge is good for any occasion." Specifically for 21 and up occasions, of course, since the fudge does contain a fair amount of whiskey and as this ingredient isn't heated, none of the alcohol will cook out. (It's actually a cooking myth that you can burn off most of the booze even if you do bake it, anyway.) Each piece of fudge contains just over ⅛ ounce of whiskey so it won't get you intoxicated if consumed in moderation, but you'll still risk running afoul of the law if you serve this stuff to minors. Should you be hosting an adults-only gathering, though, Musgrave suggests that this cinnamon-flavored fudge might be the perfect thing to bring to parties or tailgates.