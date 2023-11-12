Big Mistakes To Avoid Making When Cooking With Wine, According To Chefs

Cooking with wine can elevate the flavors of a wide range of dishes, adding depth and complexity to seemingly anything, from hearty stews to delicate sauces. Wine can transform ordinary recipes into something extraordinary. However, as easy as it might seem to pour a glug from your favorite bottle into a waiting pot, there's an art to cooking with wine that goes beyond simply adding it to the pan.

While wine can enhance your dishes, it can also lead to some less-than-appetizing results if you don't know what you're doing. From overpowering flavors to unpleasant aftertastes, the mistakes made when cooking with wine can turn a delightful meal into a less-than-appetizing experience.

As an experienced home cook, recipe developer, and food writer with previous experience in the food service industry, I'm no stranger to cooking with wine. However, nobody has all the answers, so I scoured the web to find opinions from chefs, recipe writers and sommeliers on the mistakes to avoid when cooking with wine. Here are some of the biggest mistakes to avoid when you use wine in cooking, according to chefs and other food professionals.