Brussels Sprouts Are The Unexpected Pizza Topping Ina Garten Swears By

Brussels sprouts have certainly earned their spot at the Thanksgiving table, but one celebrity chef believes they truly belong on pizza. Ina Garten praised the Brussels sprouts cacio e pepe pizza from Martina Pizzeria in New York City, which is now closed, in a 2018 Instagram post. The pie was served covered in brussels sprouts, pecorino cheese, and black pepper, and Garten said in her post that it may be her "favorite pizza ever."

Martina Pizzeria's former chef Nick Anderer, who Garten thanked in the post, told Town and Country in 2018 that the Food Network chef's compliments brought in an influx of new customers. The restaurant also saw a rise in the number of people ordering pizza with Brussels sprouts. Fans were drooling over the photo of the pie in the comment section of Garten's Instagram post. "OK, pizza with Brussels sounds amazing!!!" wrote one commenter.

It's natural to feel skeptical. Brussels sprouts and pizza are an unlikely pairing. If you're still on the fence, consider all of the delicious potential that this cruciferous vegetable offers.