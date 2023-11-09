Andrew Zimmern's Advice For Simply Perfect Mac And Cheese – Exclusive
Mac and cheese is a hearty staple on many holiday tables (and a comfort food favorite all year round). With the beloved side dish soon to make its appearance as part of the Thanksgiving meals across the country, we turned to Andrew Zimmern for tips on how to make the tastiest and cheesiest mac ever. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the "Bizarre Foods" host extolled the virtues of his macaroni and four cheeses recipe.
The recipe calls for Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, grated Fontina, and Taleggio. "It's decadent because you're using taleggio in there and beautiful, ripe traditional cheeses," Zimmern explains. Taleggio is a soft cheese that features a mixture of a mild and sweet flavor. Similar to Gruyere, Fontina is derived from cow's milk for a milder flavor and is typically used in fondue. While the four cheeses make for one luxurious dish, there is one factor that upgrades Zimmern's macaroni and cheese from delicious to pure perfection!
Don't forget a bread crumb topping
Andrew Zimmern refuses to mess with classic mac and cheese. "I do not put lobster in my mac and cheese, ever," the food personality tells Mashed. He also has strong opinions about other elevated mac and cheese ingredients, adding, "That's a horrible idea. Putting in truffle oil or truffle butter is a horrible idea." So what's the secret to a mouth-watering mac and cheese on Zimmern's table?
The chef makes a breadcrumb topping that provides a "crusty contrast to the cheesy, creamy sauce that's underneath." According to the television star's recipe, the bread crumbs are mixed with grated parmesan and liberally sprinkled on the top of the dish, drizzled with olive oil, then baked. Despite Zimmern's distaste for lobster mac, he does garnish the comfort food with cut tomatoes and fresh basil. However, if his recipe doesn't suit your fancy, you can check out Mashed's one-pot mac and cheese or classic baked mac and cheese.