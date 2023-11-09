Andrew Zimmern's Advice For Simply Perfect Mac And Cheese – Exclusive

Mac and cheese is a hearty staple on many holiday tables (and a comfort food favorite all year round). With the beloved side dish soon to make its appearance as part of the Thanksgiving meals across the country, we turned to Andrew Zimmern for tips on how to make the tastiest and cheesiest mac ever. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the "Bizarre Foods" host extolled the virtues of his macaroni and four cheeses recipe.

The recipe calls for Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, grated Fontina, and Taleggio. "It's decadent because you're using taleggio in there and beautiful, ripe traditional cheeses," Zimmern explains. Taleggio is a soft cheese that features a mixture of a mild and sweet flavor. Similar to Gruyere, Fontina is derived from cow's milk for a milder flavor and is typically used in fondue. While the four cheeses make for one luxurious dish, there is one factor that upgrades Zimmern's macaroni and cheese from delicious to pure perfection!