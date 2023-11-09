The Mysterious Origins Of The New York Sour Cocktail

Comprised of picturesque layers, the New York Sour cocktail gets its color from red wine and lemon juice. It contains whisky, sugar syrup, angostura bitters, and sometimes, egg whites that lend a unique flavor that's similar, yet different from a traditional whisky sour. Usually, the whisky of choice is bourbon or rye. As popular as the New York Sour has become in recent years, it's hard to pinpoint exactly where it all began.

Despite its name, the New York Sour probably originated in 1880s Chicago. It has gone by several names over the years, such as the Southern Whisky Sour, the Continental Sour, the Claret Snap, and the Brunswick Sour. It wasn't until it picked up speed in New York City that its new name was born.

By the time the New York Sour burst upon the scene, sours in general were already being enjoyed throughout America. The cocktail wouldn't have been possible without the invention of these sours, which can likely be attributed to the British Navy.