Pizza Hut's $60 Seasonings Dare You To Spend Twice As Much To Cook Your Own Food

If you love Pizza Hut, then it's about to get a lot easier to achieve its signature flavor at home. But keep in mind, it'll cost you. The popular pizza chain is now offering a Collectible Seasoning Duet Box Set that comes with two spice blends: "Make it Pepperoni" and "Everything Pizza Shake." The set also includes a limited-edition spice shaker that's modeled after Pizza Hut's classic stained-glass lamps. Given the popularity of Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, Pizza Hut just might be onto something with its Everything Pizza Shake.

In a press release, the head of food innovation at Pizza Hut U.S., Penny Shaheen, said, "We're thrilled to serve up the 'Seasoning Duet' to our fans so they can enjoy the taste of Pizza Hut at home in a completely new way. This seasoning duo brings the unmistakable taste of our pepperoni right to your kitchen — perfect for any pizza aficionado." Plenty of folks would love to turn everything from their popcorn to their french fries or sandwiches into something reminiscent of their favorite pizza. The only flaw? At $60, the collectible set costs about as much as actually ordering a couple of pizzas from the Hut.