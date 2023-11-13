Give Frozen Nuggets A Twist And Turn Them Into Chicken Parm Bites

Frozen chicken nuggets are a childhood favorite that many people enjoy well into adulthood. However, even with all the nostalgia that comes from indulging in a plate of dino nuggies and your favorite dipping sauce, the comfort meal can start to lose some of its flair after a while. But that doesn't mean you have to tuck that bag of chicken nuggets away in the back of your freezer forever. With a few additional ingredients, you can easily give those frozen nugs a mouthwatering twist by transforming them into chicken parm bites.

Start by picking up a bag of your favorite frozen chicken nuggets or popcorn chicken, or, if you really feel like going above and beyond, you can make your own homemade crispy chicken nuggets, instead. Cook the nugs according to the instructions, and then the magic really happens. Using your favorite marinara, top each nugget with a spoonful of the bright red sauce, followed by some mozzarella cheese. Throw the dressed-up chicken back into the oven for just a few minutes until the cheese melts, and there you have it. Bite-sized chicken parmigiana in no time. Mangia!