The Best Sauces To Dip Chicken In, Ranked

Who doesn't love a culinary slam dunk? No, we're not talking about basketball here. When we say "dunk," we mean that epic plunge into a delicious condiment. It's about taking your food and treating it to a rich, creamy jacuzzi of tasty goodness. Yeah, dunking is awesome. There are so many different kinds of foods deserving of one. If you consider yourself a boss of all things sauce, then you know exactly how vital a properly paired condiment is when it comes to crafting the best meal possible. And, few foods are as dunkable as chicken.

Chicken comes in so many different forms, which makes it one of the best proteins out there. It takes on flavor really well, so when chicken's on the menu, you'd be remiss not to figure out a delectable sauce to ride shotgun while it steers the meal wheel. But, just because you can dunk chicken in just about any sauce doesn't mean you should. Not every rich, creamy condiment takes your chicken to the wonderful places it deserves. So, the next time you're whipping up some chicken and are seeking out a sauce to slam dunk it in, this list is here to help you pick the one that's gonna leave your appetite with the biggest smile slapped across it.