Grilled Cheese And Orange Wine Are The Perfect Color-Coordinated Combo

Most of us can agree that grilled cheese sandwiches are practically perfect just the way they are. Adding fruits, veggies, meat, seasonings, or a side of tomato soup can take your grilled cheese to the next level, but one of the things that makes this sandwich such a classic is its simplicity and how satisfying it can be all on its own. So, what better way to make your grilled cheese feel fresh and new than with a beverage that perfectly complements its flavors? One of the best ways to upgrade your grilled cheese is with an ideal wine pairing — after all, wine and cheese are a famously winning combo, so why not wine and a grilled cheese sandwich?

The art of wine pairing can be complex, so Mashed consulted an expert about the best wine to pair with a crispy and salty grilled cheese sandwich. Doreen Winkler is a natural wine sommelier, an orange wine expert, and the founder of Orange Glou, the world's first orange wine subscription service and wine store in New York City. If anyone would know what to sip alongside a grilled cheese, it would be her. And her answer? Orange wine, of course.