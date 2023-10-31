13 Ways To Upgrade Your Grilled Cheese

Adding fruit or jam is a fantastic way to make your grilled cheese more complex and interesting. This simple twist can take a beloved comfort food to a different level by marrying savory and sweet flavors together.

If you've ever snacked on apples and cheddar cheese at the same time, you know that this is a delightful flavor combination. So, apple grilled cheese is the flavor combo you'll likely want to try first. Carmelizing the apples with maple syrup will make it that much better. Some other flavors that pair well are roasted grapes and smashed blackberries. If you don't have fresh fruit, jelly, jam, or preserves can all work well, too. Whatever jelly or jam you have is fine, whether it's grape jelly or something fancier like fig jam. And if you have lots of cranberry sauce leftover from a holiday meal, that's another great contender.

We also like the idea of treating your grilled cheese like you would baked brie — especially if you use brie as your cheese. You can try something simple like pear and brie, or you can go all out. Add some nuts to your brie and fruit or try combinations of ingredients like caramelized onions, fig jam, and apples.