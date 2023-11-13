Olive Garden's New Holiday Merch Means You Can Be Family At Home, Too

Olive Garden has made a name for itself, beyond being the go-to restaurant for never-ending breadsticks and salads. Not only will the restaurant sell you the cheese graters its servers use, but all you have to do is ask if you'd like to receive a 4-ounce, 8-ounce, or pint-sized portion of Olive Garden's delicious alfredo sauce. It makes sense, then, that the company would take matters a step further and announce the release of the appropriately named Never-Ending First Course merchandise line.

In info shared with Mashed, the restaurant chain revealed that its new collection comes just in time for the beginning of the holidays, so you have plenty of time to include Olive Garden gifts for your family and friends. Still haven't picked up one of the viral cheese graters because they're sold out in stores? You're in luck — for $15, you can order one online beginning at 11 a.m. ET on November 20.

If you'd rather wear your love for Olive Garden, the chain is also offering several clothing items. For $30, you can get an Olive Garden "To-Go" bag containing socks in three different patterns: breadsticks, bowls of soup, and salads. If full-body clothing is more your style, you can choose from a $47 "Season's Gratings" sweatshirt, a $27 "Season's Gratings" pajama shirt, and $42 matching pants.