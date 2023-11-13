Olive Garden's New Holiday Merch Means You Can Be Family At Home, Too
Olive Garden has made a name for itself, beyond being the go-to restaurant for never-ending breadsticks and salads. Not only will the restaurant sell you the cheese graters its servers use, but all you have to do is ask if you'd like to receive a 4-ounce, 8-ounce, or pint-sized portion of Olive Garden's delicious alfredo sauce. It makes sense, then, that the company would take matters a step further and announce the release of the appropriately named Never-Ending First Course merchandise line.
In info shared with Mashed, the restaurant chain revealed that its new collection comes just in time for the beginning of the holidays, so you have plenty of time to include Olive Garden gifts for your family and friends. Still haven't picked up one of the viral cheese graters because they're sold out in stores? You're in luck — for $15, you can order one online beginning at 11 a.m. ET on November 20.
If you'd rather wear your love for Olive Garden, the chain is also offering several clothing items. For $30, you can get an Olive Garden "To-Go" bag containing socks in three different patterns: breadsticks, bowls of soup, and salads. If full-body clothing is more your style, you can choose from a $47 "Season's Gratings" sweatshirt, a $27 "Season's Gratings" pajama shirt, and $42 matching pants.
The collection includes pet and family items
Olive Garden first ventured into the realm of merchandise in 2022 when it sold a limited number of Olive Garden-themed P.J.s for the whole family. The hooded onesies, which featured illustrations of spaghetti and meatballs, breadsticks, soup, salad, and dinner mints, were $35 for adults and $25 for kids. The pajamas were such a hit that the restaurant chain was inspired to bring them back, along with an assortment of other items.
If branded apparel isn't for you, there are other ways to show your appreciation for the purveyor of your favorite never-ending meals. For $27, you can buy your pet a breadstick plushie to chew on, or you could buy something for the whole family to enjoy: a 500-piece puzzle portraying a pile of Olive Garden breadsticks.
To get customers hyped for its upcoming Never-Ending First Course merchandise, the restaurant's fan-favorite Never-Ending Pasta Bowl is back on the menu until November 19. Olive Garden devotees may not be able to wear their new sweatshirts and socks as they eat their limited-edition pasta bowls, but the end of the promotion marks just one more day until fans can purchase items from the new holiday line.