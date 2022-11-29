Olive Garden PJs Are About To Drop For The Holiday Season

Never-ending breadsticks indeed. Ditto for the soup and salad. Even if you can't eat at Olive Garden every day, now you can wear it every night – at least through the winter season. But that doesn't mean you have to douse yourself in soup or wear bread on your head – the popular chain is making a different kind of offer. All of Olive Garden's faves, including the lauded breadsticks, soup, salad, pasta dishes – even the Andes mints – are part of its latest promotion. The unusual part about the Italian restaurant's offer? You can't eat any of it.

As the old slogan famously went, "When you're here, you're family," so here's something the entire family can take part in without ever having to enter one of Olive Garden's 850-plus locations: wearing pajamas. A division of Darden Restaurants, the chain has not offered this product to patrons before. While a holiday theme could automatically render the sleepwear somewhat limited anyway, it becomes even more exclusive given that Olive Garden is selling limited quantities for a limited time, beginning on December 6.