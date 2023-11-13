The Air Bubble Mistake You Need To Avoid When Canning Food

Food canning is a great way to expand the shelf life of your fruits and vegetables. Sometimes, canned food will stay fresh for as long as five years. It allows you to save money by cutting down on food waste as well as packaging waste, and it offers a backup plan for economic hardships or extreme weather events. In fact, some foods are more nutritious when canned. However, none of this matters if you don't learn to do it correctly.

One common mistake is failing to alleviate air bubbles. "When air bubbles are not removed, the air trapped by the food will essentially add to the headspace," Ball Home Canning's Jessica Piper told Country Living. "Too much headspace can lead to seal failures." Headspace in this instance refers to the the gap between the lid and the product.

Ensuring your can is properly sealed not only protects your food's longevity but also prevents potential contamination. For best practice, there's a specific way you should rid your cans of bubbles.