You Can Use Cheap Wine For Your Sangria (We Have It On Expert Authority)

You know those recipes where some so-called expert snootily insists that even if you're only using a teaspoon of wine it needs to be of the very best quality? Well, it may be that those recipe developers are simply channeling their inner Ina Garten and a true wine expert might not necessarily agree, even for a recipe such as sangria where wine is actually the main ingredient. Case in point: Mashed recently spoke with Ramon Manglano, who's the wine director at a Michelin-starred restaurant called The Musket Room in Manhattan's trendy NoLita neighborhood. (That acronym, FYI, stands for North of Little Italy.) Manglano, with his impeccable wine pedigree, assures us that you need not base your sangria on expensive booze.

As Manglano told us when we asked his advice on choosing a wine for sangria, "It is perfectly okay to go with a cheaper bottle." He went on to explain, "If you're mixing additives into it, you're already changing the taste of the wine a lot." So there you have it, straight from the sommelier's mouth. If that's not enough to convince you, we'd also like to point out that, unlike in the aforementioned apocryphal recipe calling for just a teaspoon of wine, you'll likely be using the entire bottle to make sangria so there won't be any leftovers to drink on their own.