How Many Pounds Of Turkey Breast Should You Serve Per Person On Thanksgiving?

If you're hosting Thanksgiving for the first time or just hosting a different crowd than you might normally feed for the holiday, you might be wondering how much turkey you'll need to buy to keep everyone fed that day. The last thing a host wants on an important, food-focused holiday is to run out of the star of the show. So how big of a turkey should you pick up? It'll depend on whether you're cooking a whole bird, just the turkey breast boneless, or just the turkey breast bone-in.

While opinions differ, in general, most will tell you that you should plan to serve between 1 and 1.5 pounds of bone-in turkey per person, whether that's a whole turkey or just the bone-in breast. If you're planning to buy boneless breasts, reduce the amount to a half a pound of turkey per person. (This is because, no matter what you buy, you'll want about a half a pound of turkey meat per person, but when buying bone-in or whole turkeys, you have to account for the weight of the bones.) So if you have a family of eight and want to serve a whole turkey or bone-in breasts, look for a turkey or breasts that weigh 8–12 pounds. If you want to serve boneless breasts, buy about 4 pounds. If you want more leftovers, skew the number higher. If you know you won't eat much turkey beyond the holiday, skew the number lower.