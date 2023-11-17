Despite Their Similar Ingredients, Pizza And Calzones Are Different

Pizza is one of life's great pleasures. This culinary invention made of crust topped with sauce and cheese is comfort food at its finest. It makes a convenient takeout meal that's always available when you're in a pinch. Even though pizza originated in Naples, Italy, it makes up a considerable portion of the American diet. In fact, on average, Americans eat 180 slices of pizza every year.

Pizza is simple to make, starting with a basic dough recipe that consists of flour, yeast, water, salt, and oil. Pizza makers shape the dough artfully into a disk and cover it with sauce. A pizza sauce recipe generally consists of blended tomatoes and spices that have been simmered to intensify the flavors. Cheese — generally mozzarella — and other toppings can adorn the surface of the pie, bearing in mind that it can only hold up to so much weight. Finally, the pizza bakes at a high temperature, about 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. When pizza comes out of the oven, people usually slice it into triangular pieces because that's the easiest way to divide a large pie into equal portions. The triangular shape also lends itself to consumption without utensils.

Pizza may be the more popular choice for Italian comfort food but calzones promise an equally indulgent dining experience. If you look at a calzone and assume it's a pizza that's been folded in half, you're not alone. However, calzones and pizzas go on different preparation journeys before reaching your plate.