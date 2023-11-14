Tired Of Rolling Sushi? Use Ice Cube Trays To Make Effortless Nigiri

Being able to roll sushi is an impressive skill, especially considering it can take professional sushi chefs up to 10 years to master the art. If you've become proficient at making your own maki, you know how nice it is to not have to order out for the delicacy. At the same time, the idea of cranking out a bunch of sushi for dinner can become a chore if you're someone who can put away a dozen or more pieces at a time. However, that doesn't mean you should leave the task to the pros. You probably have a tool on hand that can make homemade sushi night practically painless. Believe it or not, you can make effortless nigiri in the comfort of your own home using an ice cube tray.

Start by covering the tray with a layer of plastic wrap and filling each slot with a thin slice of your fish of choice, making sure to press it down into the mold. Pack the remaining space with sushi rice and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes. Once everything has set, transfer your nigiri to a plate by placing it flat on top of the ice cube tray and flipping it over. Carefully remove the tray and plastic wrap, and you're left with a delicious platter of nigiri.