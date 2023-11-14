Tired Of Rolling Sushi? Use Ice Cube Trays To Make Effortless Nigiri
Being able to roll sushi is an impressive skill, especially considering it can take professional sushi chefs up to 10 years to master the art. If you've become proficient at making your own maki, you know how nice it is to not have to order out for the delicacy. At the same time, the idea of cranking out a bunch of sushi for dinner can become a chore if you're someone who can put away a dozen or more pieces at a time. However, that doesn't mean you should leave the task to the pros. You probably have a tool on hand that can make homemade sushi night practically painless. Believe it or not, you can make effortless nigiri in the comfort of your own home using an ice cube tray.
Start by covering the tray with a layer of plastic wrap and filling each slot with a thin slice of your fish of choice, making sure to press it down into the mold. Pack the remaining space with sushi rice and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes. Once everything has set, transfer your nigiri to a plate by placing it flat on top of the ice cube tray and flipping it over. Carefully remove the tray and plastic wrap, and you're left with a delicious platter of nigiri.
How to eat your homemade ice cube tray nigiri
Whether you're a sushi beginner or have been familiar with the Japanese fare for years, ice cube tray nigiri is the perfect hack to make your at-home sushi night a breeze. Not only is the process of making the dish incredibly simple, but it is also highly customizable. For example, if you don't eat fish, you can easily make vegetarian nigiri by stuffing your tray with thin slices of avocado, cucumbers, or eggplant before topping it with rice. And speaking of stuffing your tray, it's best to start in the middle of the ice cube tray to ensure the plastic wrap stays tucked into the individual slots.
Once you've flipped your nigiri out of the ice cube tray, you can dress them with even more toppings, such as Japanese mayo, nori, or something more unusual. But don't start digging in just yet. Despite using a non-traditional method for making sushi, there is still a proper way to eat it. For starters, there's no need to struggle with chopsticks when eating nigiri, as it is custom to use your hands (make sure to clean them first). You also want to hold the sushi rice side-up and dip only the fish into soy sauce. Finally, once you've got your dipping done, go ahead and inhale that nigiri in a single bite.