The Meat Kate Middleton Enjoys On Pizza

It may seem odd to picture members of the royal family eating pizza, but beneath their crowns, the famous Brits are just like us and enjoy a few slices from time to time. King Charles III is one of the royal family's biggest pizza connoisseurs and even launched his line of pizzas for visitors to his Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, to chow down on earlier this year (via Daily Mail). Unsurprisingly, his grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are also fans of the Italian delicacy, as is their mother, Kate Middleton, whom Pop Sugar reports opted for pizza as her postpartum meal after giving birth to her firstborn.

So what kind of pie does the Princess of Wales prefer? In 2019, the Princess of Wales revealed that she enjoys a somewhat non-traditional topping while spending the day making pizzas with a group of schoolchildren at King Henry's Walk Garden in London. In one video of the event shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the royal asks her new friends what their ideal pizza toppings are before sharing one of her faves.

"Does anyone ever put bacon on a pizza?" she asked the kids, which didn't exactly draw a positive reaction from the crowd of youngsters. "Do you not think that sounds good? Well, I quite like that actually ... It's like having pepperoni but it's not as spicy," she explains.