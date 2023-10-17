Kate Middleton's Go-To Royal Breakfast Isn't What We Expected

For the vast majority of us who are unacquainted with royal life, we might imagine that someone like Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, spends every day eating meals fit for, well, royalty. In fact, her go-to morning meal is pretty standard fare for non-royal people — at least those who enjoy lots of fruit and veggies. If you've ever wondered what the royal family eats for breakfast, Middleton's meal plan will give you a taste of mornings in the day of a real-life princess.

Knowing what most people do about Middleton, it's really no surprise that the glowing, glamorous, and super-active royal makes an effort to have a nutritious, balanced diet, and eating well starts first thing in the morning. Middleton is conscious about the meal she chooses to start her day, and not only are her everyday choices simple and delicious, but they're also super attainable. Middleton's morning starts with oats, fresh fruits and veggies, and plenty of nutrients. And no, her healthy, tasty breakfast doesn't require a personal chef or a palace kitchen.