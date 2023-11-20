Mountain Dew Vs Surge: How Similar Are The Iconic Sodas?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1990s produced a number of iconic elements of American culture. Whether you were growing a mullet or collecting Beanie Babies, if you lived through the 90s, you can confirm that they were a vibe. Younger generations will forever attempt to resurrect trends from this decade. However, it would be impossible to truly revisit this era without popping a can of its quintessential soda — Surge.

Coca-Cola released the citrusy soda in 1997 to go head-to-head with PepsiCo's Mountain Dew. However, Coca-Cola discontinued Surge six years later. Mountain Dew, which came about in 1940, has stood the test of time despite Surge reappearing on the market in 2014 thanks to a campaign launched by fans who missed their beloved soda.

If you look hard enough, you can still get your hands on a case of Surge. It's not as widely available as Mountain Dew, which you'll see pretty much anywhere sodas are sold. Amazon sells cases of Surge and you'll find it at some Burger King locations as well. The two drinks are often compared to one another as they are similar. However, the ingredients in Surge are slightly different from those in Mountain Dew.