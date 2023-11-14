Gordon Ramsay And Wife Tana Welcome Their 6th Child

After Gordon and Tana Ramsay were married in 1996, it wasn't long before the family began to expand. They welcomed their first child, Meghan, in 1998 and Jack and Holly in December 1999. Oscar was born 20 years later, and Ramsay has been vocal about having missed things while his oldest children were growing up because he was so busy working. While speaking to Fred Sirieix on his "Oh La La" podcast, he said that he was "convinced I am going to spend more time with Oscar. I am excited to be more hands-on" (via Mirror).

While newborn Jesse and toddler Oscar may get the soccer dad and time that the older kids may have missed out on, one thing they won't get is his money. Ramsay has made it clear that his millions won't be going to his kids. He and Tana have both agreed that they don't want their kids spoiled and that they need to learn what it's like to earn what they get. And that also goes for where they sit on airplanes with their parents. "At that age, at that size, you're telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We're really strict on that," he told the Telegraph.