Is Dunkin' Open On Christmas Day 2023?
Along with being a joyful time to give thanks and spend time with friends and family, the holidays are also often stressful and exhausting. Whether you're cooking enough dishes and desserts to feed everybody or just reheating them, sometimes, you need a pick-me-up to get you through the day. Unfortunately, while many Dunkin' shops are open on Christmas Day, whether or not your local store is open on Christmas Day depends on the location.
Mashed called several stores that emphatically declared they would not be open, while some weren't sure yet. According to Dunkin's customer service, it's still too soon to know which locations will operate and what hours they'll be open. It's best to call or check the Dunkin' app beforehand to see if your location is one of them. However, one thing is certain. Since Walmart is closed on Christmas Day, any locations in those stores will also be closed.
While you may not be able to get fan-favorite Dunkin' Cookie Butter Cold Brew or Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte on December 25, all locations will be open on Christmas Eve for those seeking their favorite Dunkin' holiday items.
Dunkin' always gets in the holiday spirit
2013 was the first year Dunkin' opened on Christmas Day, with locations previously staying open until 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve before closing the doors until December 26. It's likely that with restaurants and coffee shops like McDonald's and Starbucks staying open on Christmas Day, Dunkin' executives realized there was money to be made on a day when Americans struggle to find anything open — and there's less competition than usual.
From the donut chain's wearable blankets and hoodies to festive donuts, Loaded Hashbrowns, and Triple Chocolate Muffins, Dunkin' makes a habit of getting into the holiday spirit year after year. This year appears to be no different. Along with the November 1 reveal of its latest holiday menu, the company also announced its newest collaboration with Bark, giving your pet a chance to enjoy some fun Dunkin'-themed dog toys for the fourth year in a row, but by far, the treat fans are most excited about this holiday season is the return of Free Donut Wednesdays. Through December 31, Dunkin' Rewards members get a free classic donut with the purchase of a drink.