Is Dunkin' Open On Christmas Day 2023?

Along with being a joyful time to give thanks and spend time with friends and family, the holidays are also often stressful and exhausting. Whether you're cooking enough dishes and desserts to feed everybody or just reheating them, sometimes, you need a pick-me-up to get you through the day. Unfortunately, while many Dunkin' shops are open on Christmas Day, whether or not your local store is open on Christmas Day depends on the location.

Mashed called several stores that emphatically declared they would not be open, while some weren't sure yet. According to Dunkin's customer service, it's still too soon to know which locations will operate and what hours they'll be open. It's best to call or check the Dunkin' app beforehand to see if your location is one of them. However, one thing is certain. Since Walmart is closed on Christmas Day, any locations in those stores will also be closed.

While you may not be able to get fan-favorite Dunkin' Cookie Butter Cold Brew or Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte on December 25, all locations will be open on Christmas Eve for those seeking their favorite Dunkin' holiday items.